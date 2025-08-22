Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar sings RSS anthem stuns Assembly

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar sings RSS anthem, stuns Assembly

Updated on: 22 August,2025 01:52 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

A sudden musical note amazed the House, which heard the first few lines of the RSS Anthem 'Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome' as shown in a video of the proceedings

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar sings RSS anthem, stuns Assembly

Pic/PTI

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar sings RSS anthem, stuns Assembly
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on Thursday when he sang the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people, reported news agency PTI.

A sudden musical note amazed the House, which heard the first few lines of the RSS Anthem 'Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome' as shown in a video of the proceedings.



Shivakumar's recital came when the BJP legislators accused Shivakumar of being an 'abettor' of the stampede as he created mass frenzy.


They alleged that Shivakumar went to receive the RCB team on their arrival at the Bengaluru airport, waved the Kannada flag throughout the journey from the airport to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Replying to the accusations, Shivakumar said, "I am a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and people there, including the KSCA secretary, are my friends. I am the Bengaluru In-Charge Minister. I had gone to the Airport and Stadium (on June 4). I also held the Karnataka flag, I did wish them (RCB) and I kissed the cup as well. I have done my job", reported PTI.

He added, "The accident happened. Such things have happened in other states as well. If needed, I will read out the list of incidents that have occurred in other places as well. I, too, have many things to say about you as well", reported PTI.

The Deputy CM also said he grew up with Home Minister G Parameshwara.

To this, Leader of the Opposition BJP R Ashoka reminded Shivakumar that he once said he wore 'RSS Chaddi'.

Much to the amusement of the House, Shivakumar sang 'Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome......'.

The opposition welcomed the anthem by thumping the table, but there was an absolute silence in the Congress camp.

The BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar quipped, saying, "Hope these lines are not removed from the records", reported PTI.

Shivakumar sought to know did the governments ever take responsibility whenever such incidents took place.

"You should feel proud that this government quickly (after the stampede) acted and initiated action against police officers and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru," he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

