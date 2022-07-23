Karnataka: Eight boys booked for abusing 2 girls using ‘truth or dare’ clips

Sources said the case was registered after investigations revealed that all the eight boys sexually assaulted the two girls in the group on different occasions at several places, using the video clips of the sexual acts

One of the teenagers leaked the video of a boy and a girl kissing, on WhatsApp last week. Representation pic

A case has been registered by the city police against eight students for their involvement in the lip-lock competition at a private apartment in the city, a video of which had gone viral. The students were booked for alleged offences punishable under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and different sections of the POCSO and IT Acts, police sources said.

Students suspended

A 17-year-old boy shared the video on WhatsApp a week ago. It came to the notice of the school administration and authorities suspended the students, said Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar. The students are learnt to have got together at a flat in February last and held a ‘truth or dare’ contest. The video showed a boy and a girl, both in their uniforms, engrossed in a lip-lock while their friends are cheering them on.

Sources said the case was registered after investigations revealed that all the eight boys sexually assaulted the two girls in the group on different occasions at several places, using the video clips of the sexual acts. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the probe will be taken to its logical end. The college managements should keep a vigil on students’ activities and bring to the notice of the police such cases of extreme indiscipline and misconduct, he said.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the probe will be taken to its logical end. The college managements should keep a vigil on students’ activities and bring to the notice of the police such cases of extreme indiscipline and misconduct, he said.

