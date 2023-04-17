Karnataka: Ex-CM quits as MLA, says ‘those who built BJP thrown out of their own house’

Shettar, an influential Lingayat leader from north Karnataka and sitting MLA from Hubli-Dharwad Central, said some people with their vested interests had hatched a conspiracy not to field him this time

Jagadish Shettar’s supporters shout slogans demanding a ticket for him, outside his residence in Hubballi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Disgruntled former chief minister Jagadish Shettar resigned as MLA on Sunday after expressing anguish over denial of ticket to contest in the May 10 elections to the Karnataka Assembly, and launched an attack on the BJP, saying those who had built the party are being thrown out of their ‘own house’.

Shortly after the 67-year-old six-time MLA, who had also said he would quit the party, tendered his resignation, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa slammed him for deserting the outfit.

“Today those who are originally from the BJP are being thrown out from the party. Today, I have been driven out of my own house. This has hurt me deeply. Against this background, I have resigned from the legislature assembly,” Shettar told reporters.

He said the party’s central leadership has not given any reason for not accommodating him.“Was age factor a reason? No. Were there any health issues? I am in good health. Did I run any club or indulge in unlawful activities, or am I a rowdy? Nothing. There was no CD (sex scandal),” he said.

Recalling his contribution to the party, Shettar said he had worked with utmost integrity to build it for the past 30 years. “Because of my work there is a party’s presence in the rural areas,” he added.

Shettar said he has not yet decided to join any party.

