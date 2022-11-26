×
Karnataka govt 'seriously' mulling implementation of Uniform Civil Code

Updated on: 26 November,2022 02:09 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
According to Bommai, the state government is looking at the various committees formed in different states to implement the UCC to study all the aspects before taking a call on it

Karnataka govt 'seriously' mulling implementation of Uniform Civil Code

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File Pic


Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government is 'seriously' mulling implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state to ensure equality.


Speaking to reporters in the state capital on the occasion of Indian Constitution Day, he said, "his government was very seriously considering implementing the UCC as it was part of the main manifesto of the BJP at the national level."



According to Bommai, the state government is looking at the various committees formed in different states to implement the UCC to study all the aspects before taking a call on it.


Addressing BJP workers in Shivamogga on Friday, the CM said the preamble of the constitution speaks of equality and fraternity.

Reaffirming his commitment to implement the UCC, he said, "... we have been talking about Uniform Civil Code from the time of Deendayal Upadhyay. There is a serious thought going on at the country and state level. There is also an intention to implement it when the right time comes."

"I would like to say very clearly that we not only expound things we believe in that can make people's welfare possible and bring equality, but also we will take all strong measures to implement it," he explained.

On the new anti-conversion law, Bommai had said many people called it anti-constitutional, but now the Supreme Court has passed an order saying forced conversion is a crime.

Regarding management of temples in the state, he said his party strongly believed that devotees should manage the shrines. In the coming days, provisions will be made in that direction.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

