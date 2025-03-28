"Karnataka govt wants to cover up bankruptcy caused by their guarantees": Basavaraj Bommai on milk price hike

Today itself, they have increased the price of milk by Rs 4, and this is the third time in one year

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai has criticised the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the milk price hike, claiming the increase is a tactic to cover up the financial troubles caused by their guarantees. Speaking to ANI, Bommai said, "Karnataka is very well-known now for bankruptcy, corruption, and price rise. Almost all community prices have been increasing on a day-to-day basis."

"Today itself, they have increased the price of milk by Rs 4, and this is the third time in one year. There is a huge financial burden on every family, especially the poor. They want to cover up the bankruptcy (caused by their) guarantees. It is the failure of this government," Bommai added. On Thursday, the Karnataka government announced a price hike for Nandini milk and curd by Rs 4 per litre, set to take effect from April 1. This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The move aims to encourage dairy farming in the state, considering the cost of milk production and processing. Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Bheema Naik on Thursday defended the move of the state government to increase the price of Nandini milk by Rs 4 per litre, stating that the additional cost will go directly to the farmers.

"We were selling milk in Karnataka at a price lower than that elsewhere in the country. KMF procures 86 lakh-1 crore (milk) every day. 1 litre of milk is sold at Rs 42 (Karnataka). In Gujarat, it is Rs 53, in Andhra & Telangana, it is Rs 58, in Delhi and Maharashtra, it is Rs 56, in Kerala, it is Rs 54. This decision has been taken in the interest of herders. These 4 Rupees are going to farmers," he told ANI.

Karnataka BJP denounced the move in a social media post on X and termed the Congress government "anti-poor." "Milk prices hiked by Rs4/-, and the cost of daily essentials is skyrocketing. Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leaders are busy with honey-trap scandals. Farmers have been waiting for milk subsidies for years, but the government prioritises Waqf compound renovations instead. Congress isn't just anti-farmer; they're anti-poor!" Karnataka BJP said on X.

BJP Karnataka President Vijayendra Yediyurappa accused the Congress government of continuing to impose price hikes on the common people of the state. "These 4 rupees are going to farmers": Karnataka Milk Federation defends milk price hike.

In a post on X, Yediyurappa said, "The Congress government, which is struggling to manage the five blessings, has been continuously imposing the misfortune of price hike on the common man ever since it came to power. At a time when people are suffering from the heat of price hikes in drinking water, electricity bills, transportation, essential items, etc., this government seems to have entered the race to increase the price of milk for the second time after coming to power." "The current decision to increase the price of milk by Rs 4 and cut into the pockets of the common man is nothing but daylight robbery," Yediyurappa added.

