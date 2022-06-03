Karnataka: Hijab not allowed in CET exams

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:28 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
IANS |

The students will have to remove hijab before entering the examination hall. The KEA has also clarified that any cloth or dress which symbolises religion is not allowed

Representative image


The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) announced on Friday that students wearing hijab will not be allowed to enter the examination hall to take the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to professional courses.

The students will have to remove hijab before entering the examination hall. The KEA has also clarified that any cloth or dress which symbolises religion is not allowed.




The CET examination will be conducted on lines of SSLC (10th class) and II PUC exams. CET will be held on June 16, 17, and 18. The students have been asked to attend CET with respective uniforms.


In the backdrop of allegations of rampant corrupt practices in entrance exams to posts of Police Sub-inspectors (PSI) and Associate Professors, authorities have decided to ensure fair conduct of examinations.

Students attending CET are not allowed to wear 'Mangal Sutras', nose ring, earring, gold chain, bangles and other gold ornaments. The students have also been asked not to bring watches, calculators and any electronic device.

The exams will be conducted on lines of NEET exams and jammers and metal detectors have been installed at the exam halls. Around 2.11 lakh students-1.4 lakh boys and 1.7 lakh girls- have enrolled for CET exams.

