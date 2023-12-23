Karnataka Hijab Row: BJP slams Congress, says "CM could have at least spared educational institutions from dirty politics"

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Congress government of the state over its decision to withdraw the hijab ban imposed by the previous BJP government, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of indulging in 'appeasement politics'

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the chief minister could have at least spared education institutions from the dirty politics.

"Yesterday's statement of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah regarding the hijab issue is really unfortunate. It is very unfortunate that Siddaramaiah has said that he will allow hijab in educational institutions. The chief minister could have at least spared education institutions from the dirty politics," he said.

The Karnataka BJP Chief further claimed that no children from the minority or Muslim community have demanded hijab.

"No children from the minority or Muslim community have demanded hijab, but the CM claims that he will allow hijab in the schools and education institutions, it clearly shows the intent of the CM. It is just appeasement politics, and it is purely divide and rule practice followed by the congress party. We strongly condemn the move..." BY Vijayendra added.

Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government will withdraw the ban order on the Hijab imposed by BJP and said that no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is 'bogus'.

"PM Narendra Modi's sab ka saath-sab ka vikas is bogus. BJP is doing the work of dividing people and dividing society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste. I have told you to withdraw the hijab ban," CM Siddaramaiah posted on X.

The Hijab row in the state erupted in January 2022 when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls protested outside the college over being denied entry.

Earlier last month, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) restricted all forms of head cover in the exam hall during recruitment exams for various boards and corporations to avoid malpractice.

Though the dress code does not explicitly ban hijab, it is implied by the new guidelines. The order said that this is part of the effort to stop exam malpractices using Bluetooth devices.

