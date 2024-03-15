A complaint against BS Yediyurappa was registered on Thursday night & police are investigating case, said Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

BS Yediyurappa/ X

Listen to this article K'taka Min G Parameshwara on sexual assault allegations against BS Yediyurappa: Matter's sensitive, probe is underway x 00:00

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has addressed allegations of sexual assault against former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. He claimed that it is a "sensitive matter" and that "investigation is ongoing". Parameshwara further stated that the police will offer safety for the women involved.

Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru that the complaint against BS Yediyurappa was registered on Thursday night and that the police are investigating the case, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parameshwara was quoted as saying, "Last night around 10 pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. The investigation is on. Until we know the truth, we can't reveal anything. This is a sensitive thing as it involves a former CM".

"I don't think there is any political angle to this. We all do not know the lady. We do not know anything about it. Let us see and wait what the outcome of the case is," he further stated responding to a query per the ANI report.

#WATCH | On the case against former CM BS Yediyurappa for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara says, "Last night around 10pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. Until we know the truth,… pic.twitter.com/GvbhyM4hai — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

He further added, "If the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given."

According to the ANI report, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, aged 81, is facing allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

According to an FIR filed by a local police station, the event took place on February 2 in Bengaluru. The victim sought assistance on a past incidence of sexual assault, the ANI report added.

According to the FIR, Yediyurappa assaulted the girl after pulling her into a room. The survivor informed her mother about the occurrence, which resulted in the complaint being registered under POCSO and Section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, the report further stated.

Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa said, "A few days ago a woman came to my house. She was crying saying that there was some problem. I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the matter and told him to help her. Later, the woman started talking against me. I have brought this matter to the attention of the police commissioner. Yesterday police filed a complaint against me. Let's see what happens next, I can't say that there is a political motive behind this."

Bengaluru | On charges of sexual assault against him, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says, "A few days ago a woman came to my house. She was crying saying that there was some problem. I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the… pic.twitter.com/6lhf2lXkeQ — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!