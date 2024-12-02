Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP issues show cause notice to Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal over state partys leadership remarks

BJP issues show cause notice to Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal over state party's leadership remarks

Updated on: 02 December,2024 11:01 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The party stated that, considering Yatnal's seniority and long-standing in the party, the Central Disciplinary Committee was lenient in its review of his previous explanations

BJP issues show cause notice to Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal over state party's leadership remarks

Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Pic/X)

Listen to this article
BJP issues show cause notice to Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal over state party's leadership remarks
x
00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party issued a show-cause notice to Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for commenting on the party's leadership at state-level, ANI reported.


"Your continuing tirade against the state-level party leadership and your defiance of party directives and making public pronouncements and stance in contravention of the party's official stand on all matters of political and public importance has been reported in media as well as by different party forums," the notice read issued on Sunday.


"It is also a matter of great concern that despite having been issued a show cause notice several times in the past and your assurances of good conduct, the acts of indiscipline continue unabated," he added, ANI cited.


The party stated that, considering Yatnal's seniority and long-standing in the party, the Central Disciplinary Committee was lenient in its review of his previous explanations.

"False and veiled allegations levelled by you against the party leaders together with defiance of the official stand of the party on matters of political and public importance, constitute a serious breach of the party discipline as defined in Article XXV of BJP Party Rules 'Breach of Discipline section (a) and (1). Please show cause as to why the party should not take disciplinary action against you. Your explanation should be submitted to the undersigned no later than ten days from the receipt of this notice," the notice read.

MLA Yatnal had previously proposed a public awareness campaign regarding amendments to the Waqf Bill. However, several party leaders objected, asking Yatnal and others to avoid organising an independent event, ANI reported.

"Basanagowda Patil Yatnal should not be allowed to conduct any campaign for any reason. It has been decided that party workers should be convinced about this, and the leadership should ensure Mr Yatnal and his team are not allowed to bypass state president B.Y. Vijayendra," former minister and BJP leader M.P. Renukacharya told ANI.

Last year in December, allegedly 40,000 crores of rupees were embezzled under the Yediyurappa government in the state during the first wave of COVID-19, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal cautioned that he would expose "irregularities," if removed from the party.

"I will take out names who have looted and made property wherever. BS Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister in the first wave of corona. 40,000 crores of rupees have been embezzled at that time. They billed 8 to 10 lakh rupees for each corona patient." Vijayapur BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said.

The BJP MLA further claimed that the Yediyurappa government at the time of COVID-19 fixed Rs 485 for a Rs 45 mask, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bharatiya janata party karnataka bengaluru news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK