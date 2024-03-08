Karnataka: NIA, CCB detain two in connection with cafe blast in Bengaluru

The NIA, CCB teams suspect that one of the two, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot

A cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari district in Karnataka and a PFI cadre have been detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Crime Branch (CCB) in their joint investigation of the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe, sources said on Friday.

The teams suspect that one of the two, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.

The investigating team believes that he had proximity with some terrorist organisations.

Sources said the PFI cadre is believed to have brainwashed many people, including the man who planted the bomb.

Meanwhile, the investigation teams found that the man who planted the bomb at the food joint on March 1 travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, sources said.

CCTV footages captured by the cameras at the city bus and bus stand shows him that he frequently changed his dress to hide his identity and mislead the investigators.

Meanwhile, the Rameshwaram Cafe, which was shut since the incident, reopened on Friday.

