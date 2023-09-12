Karnataka not in a position to release Cauvery water to TN now, says Dy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state now is not in a position to release Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, due to lack of rains in the river basin region.

Noting that currently, Cauvery water is not flowing to Tamil Nadu from the state, he said Karnataka officials at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) will make a plea to at least to save water for drinking.

"On the Cauvery issue, our officials are currently participating in the meeting. We have had no rains, there is no water, we will make them (CWMA) aware of this fact. We will tell them there is no water, the situation is difficult to even provide drinking water...please permit us to at least to save water for drinking, this is our plea before the authority," Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, said.

"Water is not going (to Tamil Nadu) now...there is no rain. All of you pray for rain," he said.

The CWMA had earlier directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusec water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 29, based on the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

Tamil Nadu has also approached the Supreme Court with a plea to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water for the standing crops. According to sources, the case may come up before SC next week.

Shivakumar said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his appointment to lead an all-party delegation to discuss with him regarding Cauvery river water dispute and other issues concerning the state. "As soon as we get the appointment we will go."