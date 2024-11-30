Karnataka: Police arrest 21-year-old man for allegedly killing 19-year-old girl in Bengaluru

The top official said the deceased woman had been stabbed in the chest and had multiple injuries. The 19-year-old was also working as a counsellor in the Koramangala area

Bengaluru Police arrested 21-year-old Aarav Hanoy in connection with the murder of Assam vlogger Maya Gogoi, whose body was found in a service apartment, police said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Aarav was arrested outside Karnataka on Friday.

This follows the registration of a murder case at the Indira Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday, against Aarav for allegedly stabbing Maya. The case has been registered under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), police said, adding that Aarav Hanoy is from Kerala.

According to the police, Aarav works as a student counsellor for a private education firm in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. DCP Bengaluru D. Devaraja informed that the incident took place at the Royal Living service apartment in Indira Nagar, where the body of the deceased, Maya Gogoi, was found after two days.

"The incident occurred at the Royal Living in Indira Nagar, where they were staying. We received information about a foul smell. Our officers and the forensic team visited the site and discovered the body of a woman. After examination, a murder case was registered at the Indira Nagar Police Station. We checked the CCTV footage and saw a man, Aarav Hanoy (21) from Kerala's Kannur, and a woman, Maya Gogoi (19) from Assam's Guwahati, checking in at 12:28 PM on November 23. The man left the room on November 26 at 8:30 AM," DCP Bengaluru D. Devaraja told reporters.

The top official said the deceased woman had been stabbed in the chest and had multiple injuries. The 19-year-old was also working as a counsellor in the Koramangala area.

"We found a nylon cable and a knife in the room as well. We will learn more details after arresting the accused," the DCP added.

