Karnataka polls: Ex-CM Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura

Updated on: 19 April,2023 12:18 PM IST  |  Shivamogga
PTI |

Former chief minister Yediyurappa, who represents the seat in the outgoing Assembly, and Vijayendra's brother B Y Raghavendra, who is the Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga, were among those present

B Y Vijayendra, son of BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, on Wednesday filed his nomination from the Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga district for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.


Earlier today, the state BJP Vice-President visited a temple, and also held a roadshow.



Former chief minister Yediyurappa, who represents the seat in the outgoing Assembly, and Vijayendra's brother B Y Raghavendra, who is the Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga, were among those present.

Yediyurappa has already retired from electoral politics.

The last date for filing nominations is April 20. Voting will take place on May 10 and the results are scheduled to be declared on May 13.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

