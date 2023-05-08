Karnataka polls: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Bengaluru on last day of campaigning

In a grand roadshow, Congress workers and supporters across the state participated while a large number of people also gathered on the streets to attend the event

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Pic/PTI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a roadshow in Bengaluru's Vijayanagar on the last day of campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on the May 10.

In a grand roadshow, Congress workers and supporters across the state participated while a large number of people also gathered on the streets to attend the event.

Standing on a vehicle bedecked with flowers, Priyanka greeted the crowd thronging on both sides of the road.

Notably, the high-voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka will come to an end on Monday as all three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and JD(S) - have the last chance to woo the voters.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge held various roadshows, rallies and elections campaigns.

The Congress is working hard to wrest power from the BJP that is striving to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its power in the state.

With the war of words between top guns of all the major political parties, the campaigns of the election of the southern citadel saw games of allegations and accusations.

Several issues of the state were promised to be solved.

However, the most discussed one- the issue of Bajrang Dal which was mentioned in the Congress manifesto took centre stage for political campaigning.

The Congress party last week in its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in the barbs around the issue saying "The Congress has become a slave of appeasement and vote-bank politics."

Adressing an election rally in Tumakuru, Prime Minister Modi said, "Congress has now started objecting to saying Jai Bajrangbali. Congress has become a slave to appeasement and vote-bank politics. Congress can never work for the welfare of Karnataka. It can never develop Karnataka."

PM Modi wrapped up his two-day mega roadshow on Sunday with a stretch of 10 km roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday.

As part of Congress campaigning for the elections, Rahul Gandhi who is on a visit to Karnataka for campaigning for his party, held an interaction with gig workers and delivery partners of app-based delivery services in Bengaluru on Sunday. The former Lok Sabha MP held the conversation with delivery workers at a hotel in Bengaluru.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

