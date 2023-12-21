Breaking News
Mumbai: Political pressure grows to bring back Amar Mahal station
Mumbai: ‘Remdesivir scam plotted in the then mayor’s bungalow’
Mumbai: J J hospital resident doctors put off strike
Mumbai: MSRTC seals Rs 600 crore pact to transform state bus stands
Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals
Maharashtra: Illicit liquor worth Rs 27.8L seized from Palghar house
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka Retired Deputy SPs son detained in Parliament security breach case

Karnataka: Retired Deputy SP's son detained in Parliament security breach case

Updated on: 21 December,2023 11:37 AM IST  |  Bagalkote
PTI |

Top

Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote on Wednesday night.

Karnataka: Retired Deputy SP's son detained in Parliament security breach case

Security personnel check a vehicle near Parliament House after a security breach/ PTI

Listen to this article
Karnataka: Retired Deputy SP's son detained in Parliament security breach case
x
00:00

The Delhi police have taken into custody a youth from Karnataka in connection with the Parliament security breach, official sources said on Thursday.


Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote on Wednesday night.


Jagali, who works with a multinational company in Bengaluru, is said to be a friend of Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, one of the two intruders who trespassed into the Lok Sabha chamber last week.


Jagali was also Manoranjan's roommate during his college days, sources said.

Jagali's sister Spanda said a Delhi police team came and took her brother with them. "It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was interrogated. We have fully cooperated with the inquiry," she said.

Spanda said her brother had done "nothing wrong". "Both Manoranjan and Saikrishna Jagali were roommates. Now my brother works from home", she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you like to try Irani cafes in Mumbai?
delhi karnataka parliament security breach India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK