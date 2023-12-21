Karnataka: Retired Deputy SP's son detained in Parliament security breach case

Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote on Wednesday night.

The Delhi police have taken into custody a youth from Karnataka in connection with the Parliament security breach, official sources said on Thursday.

Jagali, who works with a multinational company in Bengaluru, is said to be a friend of Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, one of the two intruders who trespassed into the Lok Sabha chamber last week.

Jagali was also Manoranjan's roommate during his college days, sources said.

Jagali's sister Spanda said a Delhi police team came and took her brother with them. "It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was interrogated. We have fully cooperated with the inquiry," she said.

Spanda said her brother had done "nothing wrong". "Both Manoranjan and Saikrishna Jagali were roommates. Now my brother works from home", she added.

