Robber shot in leg while attempting to escape custody in Karnataka

Robber shot in leg while attempting to escape custody in Karnataka

Updated on: 21 January,2025 09:41 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

The accused was apprehended in Tamil Nadu on January 20 in connection with a case registered at Ullal Police Station

Robber shot in leg while attempting to escape custody in Karnataka

Representational Pic/File

Robber shot in leg while attempting to escape custody in Karnataka
A suspected robber was shot in the leg by police on Tuesday after he attacked officers with a broken beer bottle during a spot inspection related to a recent robbery at the Kotekaru Agricultural Co-operative Society in Ullal, police said.


The accused, identified as Kannan Mani (36), a resident of Mumbai, was apprehended in Tamil Nadu on January 20 in connection with a case registered at Ullal Police Station.


The incident occurred at around 4.20 pm on Tuesday near Alankaru Gudde, K C Road, when the police team was reconstructing the crime scene, police said.


According to the police, the accused attempted to escape custody and injured three personnel, including Ullal Police Inspector Shri Balakrishna H N, by attacking them with a broken beer bottle. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Inspector fired a warning shot, but the accused continued his assault, prompting the officer to fire at his leg to subdue him.

The injured officers and the accused were immediately shifted to Deralakatte Yenepoya Hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

