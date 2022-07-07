Breaking News
Karnataka: Schools, colleges closed in Udupi, other districts amid heavy rainfall

Updated on: 07 July,2022 11:11 AM IST  |  Udupi
Pedestrians walk through flooded street. Pic/AFP


With a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) amid heavy rains in Udupi, the district's Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges on Thursday.

Tourists and fishermen are advised not to go to beaches and sea areas.




Along with Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr Sateesha BC and Uttara Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K.V, Hassan DC R Girish also announced a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura in Karnataka.


Meanwhile, one person died in a landslide that took place at Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner said.

Three people have been rescued, out of which one is in critical condition and has been admitted to hospital, he said.

As per Rishikesh Sonawane, Police Superintendent, Dakshina Kannada, the death toll has risen to 3 and one is under treatment.

