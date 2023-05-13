Karnataka voters taught BJP lesson for harassing Rahul Gandhi: Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole

People are ready to accept Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Karnataka results are proof of this, Patole said

Nana Patole. File Pic

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the people of Karnataka taught a lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party for "harassing and defaming" Rahul Gandhi.

Congress has bagged power on its own in the southern state after ten years.

The BJP conspired to get Rahul Gandhi disqualified as a Lok Sabha member and "made him homeless", Patole told reporters here.

Rahul Gandhi had to vacate his official bungalow after he was disqualified following his conviction for defamation by a Surat court in March.

On the Supreme Court's recent judgement on various issues related to the split in the Shiv Sena, he said Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar should take a decision on the pending disqualification notices against 16 Sena MLAs as soon as possible.

Narwekar must not allow the post he is holding to be tarnished, said Patole, who was the Speaker during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

