Breaking News
Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results
Maharashtra: NCP legislator, 6 others booked in murder case
Maharashtra: NIA arrests one more suspect in 2021 Naupada fake currency case
Karnataka results won't have impact in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai reports 28 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 283
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka voters taught BJP lesson for harassing Rahul Gandhi Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole

Karnataka voters taught BJP lesson for harassing Rahul Gandhi: Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole

Updated on: 13 May,2023 08:36 PM IST  |  Jalna
PTI |

Top

People are ready to accept Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Karnataka results are proof of this, Patole said

Karnataka voters taught BJP lesson for harassing Rahul Gandhi: Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole

Nana Patole. File Pic

Listen to this article
Karnataka voters taught BJP lesson for harassing Rahul Gandhi: Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole
x
00:00

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the people of Karnataka taught a lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party for "harassing and defaming" Rahul Gandhi.


Congress has bagged power on its own in the southern state after ten years.



The BJP conspired to get Rahul Gandhi disqualified as a Lok Sabha member and "made him homeless", Patole told reporters here.


Rahul Gandhi had to vacate his official bungalow after he was disqualified following his conviction for defamation by a Surat court in March.

Also Read: Karnataka results indication of situation in Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar

"People are ready to accept Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Karnataka results are proof of this," Patole said.

On the Supreme Court's recent judgement on various issues related to the split in the Shiv Sena, he said Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar should take a decision on the pending disqualification notices against 16 Sena MLAs as soon as possible.

Narwekar must not allow the post he is holding to be tarnished, said Patole, who was the Speaker during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra karnataka congress bharatiya janata party news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK