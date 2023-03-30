Breaking News
Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives
Grant Road triple murder: ‘He now knows he may hang and wants to meet family’
Mumbai: WR leaves CR far behind in 15-car race
Mumbai: BMC gets hospitals to keep COVID beds ready
Passenger loses over Rs 8 lakh from checked-in bag at Mumbai airport
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka votes on May 10 result on May 13

Karnataka votes on May 10, result on May 13

Updated on: 30 March,2023 08:29 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

BJP hopes to maintain momentum of winning streak with return; it’s battle for revival for Cong and survival for JD(S)

Karnataka votes on May 10, result on May 13

Siddaramaiah, Congress leader and Basavaraj Bommai


Assembly poll in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the result will be out on May 13, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday. While the ruling BJP has 119 seats in the 224-member Assembly, Congress has 75 and the JD(S) 28. Two seats are vacant.


‘My last election’



Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who is a contender for chief minister post if Congress is voted to power, on Wednesday said it will be his last election. “After this, I am retiring from politics,” he added.


Also Read: In poll-bound Karnataka, JD(S) MLA S R Srinivas resigns, to join Congress

Top campaign issues

Corruption: The recent arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son in a bribery case has put the ruling BJP on a back foot. The Congress has made corruption a central theme of its campaign. The BJP has sought to counter the narrative by highlighting alleged graft during previous Congress regimes.

Reservation: The governm-ent’s decision to scrap the 4 per cent reservation to Muslims under the OBC quota is bound to raise tempers on the poll scene.

Price rise: The Congress and the JD(S) will make it a key issue, particularly the “high” cooking gas and fuel prices. 

Caste politics: Parties will go out of their way to win over various castes, and consolidating their vote base will be among the key agendas of the contending parties. While BJP is focusing on getting Vokkaliga support in the old Mysuru region, Congress wants to better its tally in Lingayat dominated constituencies.

Communalism and minority appeasement: The Congress has accused the BJP of raking up divisive issues with an eye on the elections, like hijab, halal, azan and Tipu Sultan, while the BJP has charged the Congress with indulging in minority appeasement politics. The slugfest between the two parties is likely to intensify during campaigns.

Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi factors: The Congress will target the PM on issues like Adani, democracy, free speech and authoritarianism. The BJP will attack Rahul for his alleged anti-India remarks in the UK.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

karnataka congress india national news bharatiya janata party India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK