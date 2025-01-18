Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attacked: Mumbai Police arrests accused from Thane in late night operation
Mumbai weather updates: City's air quality remains in 'poor' category
Unauthorised autorickshaws cause menace in Vasai
Saif Ali Khan attacked: ‘Assailant’ was prepared with change of clothes
Mumbai weather updates: Warm pause in cold spell ahead
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Kashi Tamil Sangamam to feature startups students

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam to feature startups, students

Updated on: 19 January,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

Top

IIT Madras Director, Professor V Kamakoti on Saturday announced that this edition will see increased women's participation due to high demand.

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam to feature startups, students

Performers from Tamil Nadu in Varanasi, during the last edition of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, in December 2023. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Kashi-Tamil Sangamam to feature startups, students
x
00:00

The third edition of the annual Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, an initiative by the Ministry of Education, will take place next month with participation from emerging entrepreneurs, education and technology sector representatives, and others. IIT Madras Director, Professor V Kamakoti on Saturday announced that this edition will see increased women's participation due to high demand.


“We've already received 20,000 registrations, from which 1,200 will be selected after multiple rounds of scrutiny, including their performance in a quiz competition and their knowledge of Kashi. This time, we aim to offer opportunities to people from startups, innovation sectors, school students, and research scholars. We are also encouraging more women to take part,” he said during the curtain-raiser event at the IIT Madras Research Park.


Previously held in October-November, the event has now been rescheduled to February, coinciding with the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The devotional trip will run from February 15 to 24, culminating in a return to Chennai. “Participants will have the chance to stay in Prayagraj for one night, offering prayers and participating in the Shahi Snan or holy dip in the Ganga River as part of the Maha Kumbh Mela,” Kamakoti added.


This year's theme will focus on highlighting the contributions of Sage Agasthiyar to the Siddha System of Medicine, Classical Tamil literature, and national cultural unity. An exhibition will showcase various aspects of Agasthiyar's influence on health, philosophy, science, linguistics, and literature. Participants will also visit sites such as the ancestral home of poet Subramania Bharati, Kedar Ghat, and Kasi Mandapam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chennai india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK