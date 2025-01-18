Kashi-Tamil Sangamam to feature startups, students

IIT Madras Director, Professor V Kamakoti on Saturday announced that this edition will see increased women's participation due to high demand.

Performers from Tamil Nadu in Varanasi, during the last edition of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, in December 2023. Pic/X

The third edition of the annual Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, an initiative by the Ministry of Education, will take place next month with participation from emerging entrepreneurs, education and technology sector representatives, and others. IIT Madras Director, Professor V Kamakoti on Saturday announced that this edition will see increased women's participation due to high demand.

“We've already received 20,000 registrations, from which 1,200 will be selected after multiple rounds of scrutiny, including their performance in a quiz competition and their knowledge of Kashi. This time, we aim to offer opportunities to people from startups, innovation sectors, school students, and research scholars. We are also encouraging more women to take part,” he said during the curtain-raiser event at the IIT Madras Research Park.

Previously held in October-November, the event has now been rescheduled to February, coinciding with the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The devotional trip will run from February 15 to 24, culminating in a return to Chennai. “Participants will have the chance to stay in Prayagraj for one night, offering prayers and participating in the Shahi Snan or holy dip in the Ganga River as part of the Maha Kumbh Mela,” Kamakoti added.

This year's theme will focus on highlighting the contributions of Sage Agasthiyar to the Siddha System of Medicine, Classical Tamil literature, and national cultural unity. An exhibition will showcase various aspects of Agasthiyar's influence on health, philosophy, science, linguistics, and literature. Participants will also visit sites such as the ancestral home of poet Subramania Bharati, Kedar Ghat, and Kasi Mandapam.

