Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Kashmir One terrorist killed in encounter in Kishtwars Chhatru forest

Kashmir: One terrorist killed in encounter in Kishtwar’s Chhatru forest

Updated on: 11 April,2025 01:02 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district during an intelligence-led operation in the Chhatru forest area, according to Army officials

Kashmir: One terrorist killed in encounter in Kishtwar’s Chhatru forest

Despite a hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continues

Listen to this article
Kashmir: One terrorist killed in encounter in Kishtwar’s Chhatru forest
x
00:00

One terrorist was killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, army officials said.


They said the encounter broke out during an intelligence-based search and destroy operation launched jointly by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Chhatru forest area in Kishtwar district.


During the operation, the forces managed to establish contact with the terrorists. "The terrorists were effectively engaged and firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised," the Army's White Knight Corps, or 16 Corps, said in a post on X.


"Despite a hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continues," he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir kashmir India news national news J&K Terror Attack

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK