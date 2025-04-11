A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district during an intelligence-led operation in the Chhatru forest area, according to Army officials

Despite a hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continues

One terrorist was killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, army officials said.

They said the encounter broke out during an intelligence-based search and destroy operation launched jointly by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Chhatru forest area in Kishtwar district.

During the operation, the forces managed to establish contact with the terrorists. "The terrorists were effectively engaged and firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised," the Army's White Knight Corps, or 16 Corps, said in a post on X.

