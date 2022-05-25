Breaking News
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik sentenced to life in terror funding case

Updated on: 25 May,2022 06:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
In the arguments before the sentencing, Malik told the court that he will accept hanging if the intelligence agencies prove any terror-related activities involving him

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at Patiala House court, in New Delhi. Pic/Pallav Paliwal


A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

Special Judge Praveen Singh also awarded varying jail terms for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).




The court also imposed a fine of over Rs ten lakh on Malik.


The life term was awarded for two offences -- Section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA.

All the sentences will run concurrently.

