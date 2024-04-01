Katchatheevu row: S Jaishankar says PMs from Congress gave away Indian fishermen's rights

Jaishankar stated that the Katchatheevu row was frequently raised in Parliament and correspondence between the Union and state governments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, weighing in on the Katchatheevu row, on Monday claimed that prime ministers from Congress were indifferent about the island and gave away Indian fishermen's rights despite legal views to the opposite. Jaishankar, while addressing the media, said that former PMs like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi dubbed the island a "little island" and "little rock" and asserted that the issue had not cropped up abruptly but had always been a live matter reported by agencies.

Katchatheevu Island was given to Sri Lanka in 1974 as a part of a maritime boundary agreement. The issue has recently come to light with the Opposition Congress and DMK trading barbs with the BJP.

He was quoted in ANI report as saying, "In the last five years, the Katchatheevu row and the Fisherman's issue have been repeatedly raised by various parties in the Parliament. It has come up in parliament questions, debates and in the consultative committee."

The EAM, countering DMK's criticisms, stated that its leader M Karunanidhi, was aware of the 1974 agreement between India and Sri Lanka, reported PTI.

"The Congress and DMK raised the issue in Parliament as if they bear no responsibility for it, while they are the parties which did it, Jaishankar said and added that the DMK had very much "connived" with Congress in '74.

"In 20 years, 6,184 Indian fishermen have been detained by Sri Lanka and their 1,175 fishing vessels seized by the neighbouring country," EAM was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

He further said that the Modi government is working to secure the release of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka and their seized vessels.

"It has been frequently raised in Parliament and has been a matter of frequent correspondence between the Centre and the state government," Jaishankar said, per the PTI report.

Jaishankar urged for dialogue with the Sri Lankan government to resolve the Katchatheevu row, stating that Tamil Nadu residents have been misled about the matter for years. "We have to find a solution. We have to sit down and work it out with the Sri Lankan government," he said.

