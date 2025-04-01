On Sunday night, three suspected terrorists entered a house in Rui village, several kilometres from the encounter site, and took away food from her kitchen, they said

Security personnel patrol a remote forested area, in Kathua. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kathua op: Search intensified, 6 held x 00:00

Security forces have intensified search operations using aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs following a night-long cordon after fresh reports of suspected movement of three individuals, believed to be terrorists, who escaped a recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed while three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured during a gunfight in a remote forested area in the Sanyal belt of the district on Thursday. Security forces, which have picked up six persons for questioning, have also launched a search operation in Samba sector near the international border to sanitise the area, while the entire border belt has been put on alert, officials said.

On Sunday night, three suspected terrorists entered a house in Rui village, several kilometres from the encounter site, and took away food from her kitchen, they said. Aided by aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs, the army, police, NSG, CRPF and BSF are engaged in a multi-tier operation to track down the terrorists in the forest belts of Rui, Juthana, Ghati and Sanyal in the Rajbagh region, and parts of Billawar, the officials said.

The joint operation teams are also focusing on the overground and underground networks of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in areas along the International Border (IB), they said. Police are also tracking a group of terrorists after intercepting them on March 23 within a ‘dhok’, a local term for an enclosure in a nursery, in Sanyal village near the International Border with Pakistan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever