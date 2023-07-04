The BJP dubbed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "dishonest" and "most corrupt" on Tuesday, a day after the Delhi High Court refused bail to his former deputy Manish Sisodia and the Supreme Court slammed his government for not contributing funds for a road project

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP x 00:00

The BJP dubbed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "dishonest" and "most corrupt" on Tuesday, a day after the Delhi High Court refused bail to his former deputy Manish Sisodia and the Supreme Court slammed his government for not contributing funds for a road project.

In a setback to senior AAP leader Sisodia, the Delhi High Court on Monday rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, saying the charges against him were "very serious in nature".

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi government too suffered a setback on Monday as the Supreme Court criticised it for expressing its inability to contribute funds for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project and directed it to furnish details of money spent on advertisements in the last three financial years.

Hitting out at the ruling AAP in Delhi over to the decisions by the two courts, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "The high court dismissed the bail application of former deputy chief minister Sisodia, who had been described as 'kattar imandar' by Kejriwal. This is the fourth such occasion when Sisodia's bail application has been rejected."

"It's a tight slap on the Arvind Kejriwal government," he added.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that Kejriwal was the "kingpin" of the alleged liquor scam and was afraid of going behind bars in the case.

"It is being said that 'kattar beiman' (dishonest to the core) Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam and he is scared of going behind bars in the case. The corruption took place at his behest," Bhatia charged.

"Will Kejriwal muster the courage to come clean and say why Sisodia is not getting any relief from the court? Will it not be considered that corruption happened at his (Kejriwal) behest," he asked.

Slamming the Delhi chief minister over the Supreme Court's directive to his government, the BJP spokesperson alleged that Kejriwal has nothing to do with public welfare as his entire focus is on "self-glorification" using public money.

"Scams worth crores of rupees were committed in the reconstruction of his (official) residence and Rs 1,100 crore was spent on advertisements to glorify him but the 'scamster' Kejriwal government doesn't have funds to contribute in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut road (RRTS project)," Bhatia charged.

The BJP spokesperson said both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government have contributed their share of funds to the RRTS project but the Kejriwal government has not released any funds.

"The Kejriwal government has to give just Rs 1,138 crore for the project but his government has repeatedly told the Supreme Court that it does not have money for the project. Over the last three years. Kejriwal, the most dishonest and corrupt leader in India, released Rs 1,106 crore for advertisements," he claimed.

Bhatia further said the BJP would continue to expose Kejriwal and his government before the people and ensure that all those involved in corruption are put behind bars.

"It is the BJP government's resolve that no corrupt person will be spared. It is the responsibility of an honest government to bring those corrupt behind bars and ensure punishment to them," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.