Breaking News
West Bengal govt bans 'The Kerala Story' movie
Mumbai reports 28 Covid-19 cases, one death
TV actress files complaint against husband for hurting their minor son, case registered
Man tortures, kills 12-year-old sister on suspicion of affair in Thane
Shraddha murder: Delhi court to pass order on charges against Poonawala on May 9
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Kejriwal referring to excise case bail order to shift focus from renovation scam BJP

Kejriwal referring to excise case bail order to shift focus from 'renovation scam': BJP

Updated on: 08 May,2023 07:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

But people want to know if there is no liquor scam then why former deputy chief minister Sisodia is in jail

Kejriwal referring to excise case bail order to shift focus from 'renovation scam': BJP

File photo

Listen to this article
Kejriwal referring to excise case bail order to shift focus from 'renovation scam': BJP
x
00:00

The Delhi BJP Monday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to divert attention from the Rs 45-crore "scam" involving the renovation of his official residence by repeatedly referring to the bail granted to two accused in the excise policy case.


With the Delhi court repeatedly denying bail to his former deputy Manish Sisodia and the "loss of public image" due to the "bungalow scam", Kejriwal now is trying to create the perception that there is no liquor scam, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.




"But people want to know if there is no liquor scam then why former deputy chief minister Sisodia is in jail," he added.


Sachdeva also challenged Kejriwal to a debate over the issue.

Addressing a press conference earlier, Kejriwal alleged that the excise policy case was a desperate attempt by the BJP to "malign an honest party like AAP".

The chief minister's remarks came after a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to two accused in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The court said the evidence against the accused, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, was not sufficient for the case against them to be considered prima facie "genuine".

Also read: BJP won't be able to stop development in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi BJP president further said Kejriwal seems to be under "heavy mental stress due to the total loss of his self-cultivated Aam Aadmi image after the exposure of his Raj Mahal scam and is therefore trying to divert public attention by repeatedly referring to the court order granting bail to two accused in the liquor scam".

It is surprising that Kejriwal and his "coterie" of AAP leaders are referring to a bail order of two accused to deny the liquor scam but are "ignoring" another court order denying bail to Manish Sisodia, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
delhi delhi high court news india arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party bharatiya janata party manish sisodia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK