Kejriwal's decision to resign driven by compulsion, not principle: BJP's Delhi chief

Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva alleged that none of the Delhi government departments was free of corruption under Kejriwal's rule

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic/PTI

The BJP's Delhi president Virender Sachdeva on Monday said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as chief minister was borne out of "compulsion" and not driven by "principle".

Sachdeva also alleged that none of the Delhi government departments was free of corruption under Kejriwal's rule.

Responding to Sachdeva, AAP alleged that the Delhi BJP chief did nothing but held press conferences and spread false propaganda against the party.

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, Kejriwal said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. The AAP national convenor vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

Firing a salvo at the Delhi chief minister, Sachdeva said, "The decision to resign was a compulsion for Arvind Kejriwal, not driven by principle. The Supreme Court has clearly pointed out that he cannot go to his office, cannot sign any file, then what choice did Kejriwal have?" Sachdeva asked.

Kejriwal has tried to pass off this compulsion as dignity and the people of Delhi understand it, he claimed.

"The chief minister is saying that he will go in public. I dare Kejriwal to come with me to the homes where families have lost their members. Does Kejriwal have the courage to visit the homes of those who died due to corruption, not cleaning drains and waterlogging?" he asked.

Sachdeva also alleged that there was no department -- be it the Delhi Jal Board, the health and education departments -- where there was no corruption during the past 10 years.

"The court sent you to jail due to your thefts and you will have to answer to the people of Delhi. As far as elections are concerned, don't wait till November, hold elections in October. The Delhi BJP is ready and the people of Delhi are also ready and they want to get rid of this corrupt chief minister as soon as possible," he alleged.

Reacting to the allegations, AAP said Sachdeva should be ashamed. Even the Supreme Court remarked that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) functioned like a "caged parrot" under the BJP-ruled central government.

The apex court also categorically noted that it appeared the CBI arrested Kejriwal only to prevent his release from jail after he got bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, AAP said.

Under the Union home minister's watch, investigative agencies have been weaponised with malice against Kejriwal and AAP leaders. The BJP should be ashamed and end its regressive politics of vendetta and do something constructive for the citizens, it added.

Kejriwal on Sunday said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

The AAP supremo told party workers that he would become the chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

