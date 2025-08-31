Breaking News
Kerala CM Vijayan inaugurates Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road

Updated on: 31 August,2025 08:55 PM IST  |  Kozhikode
PTI |

Top

Addressing a large gathering after the launch, Vijayan said the twin-tunnel road would boost the commercial, industrial, and tourism sectors of northern Kerala. The ghat road, a vital route, had been temporarily closed recently due to multiple landslides

Kerala CM Vijayan inaugurates Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road

Pinarayi Vijayan. File Pic

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday inaugurated the construction of the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road, a long-pending infrastructure project expected to significantly improve connectivity between northern Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

"With the completion of this project, it will become the longest tunnel road in Kerala and the third longest tunnel road in India," he said.


Stating that the project was a key promise in the LDF government's election manifesto, the chief minister said it would make road transport through the Thamarassery ghat road, connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad, hassle-free.

The ghat road, a vital route, had been temporarily closed recently due to multiple landslides.

Pointing out that the tunnel marks the beginning of a long-pending dream for the people of highrange Wayanad, Vijayan highlighted other major infrastructure initiatives implemented by his government since 2016, including the National Highway, GAIL pipeline, and Edamon-Kochi power highway.

"These projects, pending for over 50 years, are now being implemented with determination and strong intervention by the state government," he said.

Vijayan added that the government was pushing these initiatives despite "constant neglect" and insufficient allocations from the union government.

The Left veteran alleged that the central government had "slashed Kerala's allocations and reduced its borrowing limit."

"These all have caused a remarkable dip in the state's revenue. Now, as part of the GST reformation, a shortfall of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore is likely in the existing revenue," he claimed.

He also praised the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for supporting major infrastructure projects despite financial constraints.

"A promise delivered! Inaugurated the construction of the Anakkampoyil, Kalladi, Meppadi tunnel road, a new gateway to progress for Wayanad & Malabar," Vijayan posted on 'X'.

"With Rs 2,143 crore sanctioned via KIIFB, this fully state-funded project will be Kerala's longest and India's third-longest tunnel, a landmark in our journey to build infrastructure that serves generations to come," he added.

The four-lane twin-tunnel project, supported by KIIFB, is planned to connect Thiruvambadi panchayat in Kozhikode with Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad.

The 8.73-km project will cover 5.58 km in Wayanad and 3.15 km in Kozhikode, reducing the distance between Anakkampoyil and Meppadi from 42 km to 22 km, officials said.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas were among those who attended the event.

