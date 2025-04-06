Kerala Ezhava leader calls Malappuram ‘separate nation’

SNDP is an organisation that represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala

Vellappally Natesan

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has made controversial remarks against Muslim-dominated Malappuram district in the state, describing it as a “separate nation” or an exclusive “state of certain people”.

SNDP is an organisation that represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala. While addressing a convention of community members at Chungathara here, Natesan said that people belonging to the “backward community” are living under constant fear in Malappuram. He charged that the community members could not even breathe freely here and were treated just as “voting machines”.

“I think, you [community members] cannot live here speaking your independent opinion. Malappuram is a separate nation... or a separate state of certain people.” He further said that was the reason for the continuing backwardness of Ezhava people in Malappuram.

