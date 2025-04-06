Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Kerala Ezhava leader calls Malappuram separate nation

Kerala Ezhava leader calls Malappuram ‘separate nation’

Updated on: 06 April,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Malappuram
Agencies |

Top

SNDP is an organisation that represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala

Kerala Ezhava leader calls Malappuram ‘separate nation’

Vellappally Natesan

Listen to this article
Kerala Ezhava leader calls Malappuram ‘separate nation’
x
00:00

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has made controversial remarks against Muslim-dominated Malappuram district in the state, describing it as a “separate nation” or an exclusive “state of certain people”.


SNDP is an organisation that represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala. While addressing a convention of community members at Chungathara here, Natesan said that people belonging to the “backward community” are living under constant fear in Malappuram. He charged that the community members could not even breathe freely here and were treated just as “voting machines”.


“I think, you [community members] cannot live here speaking your independent opinion. Malappuram is a separate nation... or a separate state of certain people.” He further said that was the reason for the continuing backwardness of Ezhava people in Malappuram.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kerala India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK