The tragedy happened when a portion of the fire-hit building collapsed over him crushing the hapless man while he was busy dousing the raging flames, police told PTI

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Kerala: Fireman killed as fire-hit building collapses x 00:00

A 32-year-old fireman died in Kerala in the early hours of Tuesday while attempting to douse a massive fire that broke out at a state-run drug warehouse, according to police. The deceased, identified as Ranjith, was attached to the Chakka unit of the state Fire and Rescue Services.

The tragedy happened when a portion of the fire-hit building collapsed over him crushing the hapless man while he was busy dousing the raging flames, police told PTI.

"He and his his fellow firemen rushed to the Kinfra Industrial Park nearby Thumba after learning that a major fire erupted in a warehouse there. The drug warehouse, owned by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL), was gutted in the fire by 1.30 am."

Also read: Kerala HC seeks govt stand on PIL seeking compensation to Kerala doctor's family

The security guard of the warehouse first saw the fire and informed the fire services, a police officer said. "A beam of the building suddenly fell upon the fireman, crushing him. He was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to the injuries," he told PTI.

Several units of fire service personnel rushed to the spot to douse the flames and the blaze was extinguished, he added.

Condoling the death, General Education Minister V Sivankutty, in a Facebook post, said the fire in the building was "unfortunate" and the government would carry out a probe into the incident.

Last week, another warehouse of KMSCL was gutted in fire in Kollam district, following which Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)