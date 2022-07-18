Kerala: India reports second confirmed case of monkeypox from Kannur, says Officials

The person landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala has tested positive for monkeypox on Monday, making it the second confirmed case of the disease in India, officials said.

The person landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13. He was admitted to a hospital after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. His samples were sent to NIV Pune and they tested positive for monkeypox, the officials said.

The Union Health Ministry last week rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures after the first confirmed case of monkeypox was detected from Kollam district on Thursday.

