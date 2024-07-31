Union Minister George Kurian visited the locals affected by the landslide in Wayanad district, Kerala, on Wednesday. He said that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and that the Central Government assured all possible assistance to the state in the rescue efforts.

At least 155 people died while more than 200 are injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad’s Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas in Kerala on Tuesday. Pic PTI

Listen to this article Kerala landslide: PM Narendra Modi monitoring situation; Centre will provide all necessary assistance, says Union Minister x 00:00

Union Minister George Kurian visited the locals affected by the landslides in Wayanad district, Kerala, on Wednesday. He said that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and that the Central Government assured all possible assistance to the state in the rescue efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The situation is being monitored by the Central Government at the highest level. The Honourable Prime Minister is monitoring the situation and has deputed me to visit the affected areas. Both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs are monitoring the situation 24x7 and providing all the possible assistance to the state. I would like to assure the people of Kerala that the Modi government is committed to providing all possible assistance to the State Government for the rescue of the people affected by the landslide here," he is quoted as saying in a press release on Wednesday, PTI reported.



At least 155 people died while more than 200 are injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad’s Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas a day ago. The numbers are expected to increase as rescuers are unearthing the debris, official sources said. They added that more than 180 people are also missing, while 300 houses are completely destroyed in the landslides.

Kurian, who is the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, said that two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two columns of the Indian Army, and two IAF helicopters have been deployed for the search and rescue operations.

Three additional teams of NDRF, equipped with search and rescue equipment, are also on the way and a dog squad has also been deployed for search and rescue operations, he added.

"Columns of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) have been deployed for the construction of three Bailey bridges while two columns of the army with stores have been airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode. One 110-foot Bailey bridge and three search and rescue dogs have been airlifted from Delhi to Kozhikode. Helicopter reconnaissance of the Engineering Team to assess damage is being done to work out further resources required to be inducted," the Union Minister said.

Indian Navy Ship (INS) Zamorin is deployed to assist with establishing the movement of rescue workers to the other side of the damaged bridge.

"Additional resources will be sent by the Centre as required," he added.

(With PTI inputs)