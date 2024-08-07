Speaking during Zero Hour, Rahul Gandhi also demanded higher compensation for the people affected

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic/PTI

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on the central government to declare the recent calamity in Kerala's Wayanad a national disaster, reported the PTI.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Rahul Gandhi also demanded higher compensation for the people affected.

According to the PTI, while emphasising the need to declare the Kerala landslide a national disaster, Rahul Gandhi said, "I saw it with my own eyes. I visited many different places where the disaster took place. In some cases, an entire family is gone, with just one person remaining, sometimes an adult or a child."

He also expressed his gratitude to those who helped during the disaster.

"With over 200 dead and a vast number missing, the eventual casualty count may exceed 400," Rahul Gandhi said, as per the PTI.

Rahul Gandhi commended the work of the state governments of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana for their assistance as well the central forces and the Indian Army that helped in the rescue operations.

He also highlighted the unity shown by communities.

"It is heartening to see all communities coming together to help people, regardless of different ideologies," he noted.

He pointed out that the Kerala landslides had cut off vital roads, exacerbating the crisis.

"It is a huge tragedy," Rahul Gandhi said, urging the government to provide a comprehensive rehabilitation package, build disaster-resistant infrastructure and enhance compensation for the affected, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Kerala landslides: A K Antony urges people to contribute to CMDRF

Meanwhile, Congress veteran A K Antony on Wednesday urged people to contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the rehabilitation of the victims of the Wayanad landslide tragedy, reported the PTI.

He said he had contributed remarkable amounts during floods and such natural calamities in the past when he was a member of Parliament.

Though he was not able to contribute a huge amount this time, a cheque for Rs 50,000 would be handed over to the CMDRF on Wednesday, the former Defence Minister said, according to the PTI.

The landslides that had rocked the hamlets of Wayanad were an unprecedented tragedy in the history of the southern state, he said.

"Setting aside politics and other differences, everybody should contribute generously to the CMDRF for the rehabilitation of the families who have been left there after the calamity," Antony told reporters, as per the PTI.

The leader also noted that the exact figures of those dead in the landslides were yet to be known and that the affected people should be rehabilitated.

(with PTI inputs)