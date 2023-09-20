Breaking News
Thane: Kalyan Ganesh Mandal's theme 'democracy is at peril'; police serve notice
Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain with overcast skies
Pune: Over 35,000 women recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Maha: Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbra, extinguished
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Kerala One dead 4 injured in explosion at gelatin factory in Kochi

Kerala: One dead, 4 injured in explosion at gelatin factory in Kochi

Updated on: 20 September,2023 09:39 AM IST  |  Kochi
ANI |

Top

An FIR has been registered under section 174 of CrPC, the police said

Kerala: One dead, 4 injured in explosion at gelatin factory in Kochi

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Kerala: One dead, 4 injured in explosion at gelatin factory in Kochi
x
00:00

At least one person died and four others were injured in an explosion at a gelatin factory in the Kakkanad area of Kerala's Kochi, the police said on Wednesday.


The deceased has been identified as Rajan Orang, a native of Punjab. The injured were identified as Najeeb, hailing from Edappally, Saneesh, native of Thoppil, Pankaj and Kaushiki.


An FIR has been registered under section 174 of CrPC, the police said.


According to the police, an explosion took place at Nitta Gelatin Company, Kakkanad on Tuesday at around 8 am in the storage area of waste cans.

"The cause of the explosion can be known only after a detailed investigation as the company did not use any chemicals that caused the explosion," the police said.

The officials further informed that a scientific investigation would be conducted today to find the cause of the accident.Â 

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you excited for Dahi Handi celebrations this Janmashtami?
national news kochi kerala

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK