An FIR has been registered under section 174 of CrPC, the police said

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Kerala: One dead, 4 injured in explosion at gelatin factory in Kochi x 00:00

At least one person died and four others were injured in an explosion at a gelatin factory in the Kakkanad area of Kerala's Kochi, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajan Orang, a native of Punjab. The injured were identified as Najeeb, hailing from Edappally, Saneesh, native of Thoppil, Pankaj and Kaushiki.

ADVERTISEMENT

An FIR has been registered under section 174 of CrPC, the police said.

According to the police, an explosion took place at Nitta Gelatin Company, Kakkanad on Tuesday at around 8 am in the storage area of waste cans.

"The cause of the explosion can be known only after a detailed investigation as the company did not use any chemicals that caused the explosion," the police said.

The officials further informed that a scientific investigation would be conducted today to find the cause of the accident.Â

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever