Kerala reports fifth monkeypox case

Health minister says the man’s health condition is stable; his close contacts are being monitored for symptoms

A nurse stands outside an isolation ward for monkeypox patients at a govt hospital in Hyderabad. File pic/AFP

A 30 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE last month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the fifth case of the disease from the southern state. Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the man had arrived at the Calicut Airport on July 27 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malappuram district. His health condition is stable, she said.

Those who were in close contact with him, including his parents, are being closely monitored. It is the fifth case of Monkeypox reported in the state, she said. The first case of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious viral illness, was reported from Kollam district on July 14 and the patient was discharged from the hospital last week.

The second confirmed case of the infection was reported in Kannur district on July 18 and the third case was reported in neighbouring Malappuram on July 22. All of them, tested positive for the disease, had arrived in Kerala from abroad. The Kerala government, on Monday, had confirmed that the 22-year-old man, who died on July 30, tested positive for monkeypox making the fatality the first such one in the country. The country has so far reported seven cases of monkeypox.

Delhi’s first patient is cured and home

Delhi’s first monkeypox patient was discharged from LNJP Hospital on Monday night, senior officials said on Tuesday. The 34-year-old man had tested positive last month. Fourteen of his contacts, including the doctor who first treated him, were quarantined but none of them developed symptoms, they added. Meanwhile, the condition of the second patient is stable, and the test reports of two suspected patients are awaited, they added.

