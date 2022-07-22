Kerala reports third case of Monkeypox in India

Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there.

Representative image

A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.

Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there.

Also read: Monkeypox may be ‘global emergency’

His health condition is stable, she added.

The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.