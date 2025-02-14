Kerala: Three dead as elephants cause stampede

The incident was triggered by the bursting of crackers during the temple festival.

Elephants went berserk during a festival at a temple. Pic/PTI

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought a report from the Kerala government regarding the incident of two elephants running amok during a temple festival in Kozhikode district the previous day leading to a stampede-like situation in which three persons were killed, while at least 20 others injured.

The elephants loaned by the Board to the Manakulangara Temple ran amok during a festival on Thursday evening, resulting in the deaths of three elderly persons, including two women. The incident was triggered by the bursting of crackers during the temple festival.

The agitated elephants initially attacked each other and during their fight hit a nearby building within the temple premises, causing a wall to collapse on people standing there leading to the fatalities, according to the police. The elephants then fled the temple premises, causing a stampede.

