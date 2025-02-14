Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > News > India News > Article > Kerala Three dead as elephants cause stampede

Kerala: Three dead as elephants cause stampede

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  Kochi
Agencies |

Top

The incident was triggered by the bursting of crackers during the temple festival.

Kerala: Three dead as elephants cause stampede

Elephants went berserk during a festival at a temple. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Kerala: Three dead as elephants cause stampede
x
00:00

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought a report from the Kerala government regarding the incident of two elephants running amok during a temple festival in Kozhikode district the previous day leading to a stampede-like situation in which three persons were killed, while at least 20 others injured.


The elephants loaned by the Board to the Manakulangara Temple ran amok during a festival on Thursday evening, resulting in the deaths of three elderly persons, including two women. The incident was triggered by the bursting of crackers during the temple festival.


The agitated elephants initially attacked each other and during their fight hit a nearby building within the temple premises, causing a wall to collapse on people standing there leading to the fatalities, according to the police. The elephants then fled the temple premises, causing a stampede.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kerala kerala high court Stampede kochi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK