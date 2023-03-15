Breaking News
Kerala: Two BJP workers attacked in Palakkad, police register case

Updated on: 15 March,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Palakkad
The two BJP workers namely Vishnu and Dinesh were allegedly attacked with weapons. Vishnu's mother was also attacked when she tried to stop the attackers

A case was registered after three people including two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly assaulted with weapons, police said on Wednesday.


The incident happened on Tuesday night in the Palakkad district of Kerala.



The two BJP workers namely Vishnu and Dinesh were allegedly attacked with weapons. Vishnu's mother was also attacked when she tried to stop the attackers.


All three have been admitted to a hospital. Alathur Police has registered a case in the matter and started the investigation.

Further details are awaited in the case.

