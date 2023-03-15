Kerala: Two BJP workers attacked in Palakkad, police register case

The two BJP workers namely Vishnu and Dinesh were allegedly attacked with weapons. Vishnu's mother was also attacked when she tried to stop the attackers

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A case was registered after three people including two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly assaulted with weapons, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night in the Palakkad district of Kerala.

The two BJP workers namely Vishnu and Dinesh were allegedly attacked with weapons. Vishnu's mother was also attacked when she tried to stop the attackers.

Also read: Congress walks out of Assam Assembly over suspension of MLA

All three have been admitted to a hospital. Alathur Police has registered a case in the matter and started the investigation.

Further details are awaited in the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.