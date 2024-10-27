The Kerala government criticises the Centre's delay in releasing aid for Wayanad’s landslide rehabilitation. Revenue Minister K Rajan has called for a special relief package and clearer disaster classification, marking the ongoing 100-day wait for central assistance.

File Pic

Listen to this article Kerala urges Centre to expedite Wayanad landslide relief as delay continues x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Kerala appeals for Centre`s urgent aid for Wayanad’s landslide relief. Minister Rajan calls for a special package beyond standard disaster relief. CM Vijayan criticises Centre’s lack of clarity on disaster classification.



The Kerala government has voiced its frustration over the lack of central assistance for the rehabilitation of landslide-hit Wayanad, with 100 days now having passed since the devastating landslides struck the region. Despite several appeals, the central government has yet to allocate specific relief funds or define the classification of the disaster, the state’s Revenue Minister, K Rajan, said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT



Speaking to reporters, Rajan described the Centre’s approach to Wayanad's recovery as "negative" and "painful," emphasising that the state’s requests for assistance have thus far gone unanswered. He highlighted that Kerala has repeatedly requested a unique aid package for Wayanad rather than the standard State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) allocation, which he explained was insufficient to cover the level of damage and recovery efforts needed for the region. According to PTI, he noted, "What Kerala wants is not the amount from the State Disaster Response Fund. We need a special package specifically for Wayanad."





The SDRF, Rajan clarified, is generally intended for all levels of disasters across the state, including minor incidents, and is not specific to a disaster of this scale. A special package, however, would target the massive landslides that affected Wayanad, providing a more tailored solution for the community’s rehabilitation.





Kerala has already submitted a memorandum to the central government under the Disaster Management Act, formally requesting aid for Wayanad, PTI reported. However, as of yet, the Centre has made no announcements regarding the classification of the landslide, which would determine the extent of financial and logistical support available.





The National Disaster Management Authority in India categorises disasters into levels L0, L1, L2, and L3, with each level signifying the scope of damage and required response. Rajan noted that if the Centre were to classify the Wayanad landslide as an L3 disaster, even Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha could contribute funds towards the rehabilitation of the area. "We are waiting patiently...we are continuing to stay in contact with officials from the disaster management authority," Rajan added, reiterating the state’s hopes that assistance would soon be provided.





The minister’s comments come just a day after Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, strongly criticised the Centre’s handling of disaster support for Kerala, accusing it of taking a stance that is detrimental to the state, even during times of crisis. According to PTI, Vijayan expressed disappointment that the union government has not yet clarified under which category the Wayanad disaster falls, whether L1, L2, or L3, leaving the state without critical guidance on what level of aid it can expect.





In the meantime, Kerala officials are persisting in their efforts to secure support, hopeful that, with continued communication and pressure, a more favourable response will be forthcoming from the Centre.

(With inputs from PTI)