Kharge confident of Cong govt in Haryana, J&K

Kharge confident of Cong govt in Haryana, J&K

Updated on: 08 October,2024 10:05 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Several exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir

Kharge confident of Cong govt in Haryana, J&K

Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge confident of Cong govt in Haryana, J&K
All India Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed confidence about his party coming to power in Haryana, and the party along with its alliance partner National Conference forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir. The results of both the assembly elections will be announced on October 8.


“Earlier, too, we had said that in Haryana and Jammu Kashmir, the Congress government will be formed. In Jammu and Kashmir, Congress and NC (National Conference) alliance will form the government, and in Haryana Congress government will be formed,” Kharge said.


Several exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Mallikarjun Kharge congress news national news

