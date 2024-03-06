Khelo India medal winners now eligible for government jobs as Centre revises eligibility criteria for sportspersons

The step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the Khelo India Games- Youth, University, Para and Winter Games - to be eligible for government jobs, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced

Now, Khelo India Games medal winners can also avail government jobs. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the Centre has revised eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs and medal winners from the Khelo India Games - Youth, University, Para and Winter Games will be eligible for these jobs.

Thakur said in a post on X that the step is in keeping with PM Modi's vision of a "robust sports ecosystem" and a significant stride in supporting athletes to make India a sporting superpower.

"Big announcement for Sportspersons! In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India Athletes will now be eligible for government jobs. I'm pleased to announce progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs," Thakur posted on X.

"This groundbreaking step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the Khelo India Games- Youth, University, Para and Winter Games - to be eligible for government jobs. Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports. These revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting our athletes in making Bharat a sporting superpower," the minister said.

The recent Khelo India University Games concluded on February 29, with Chandigarh University securing the winner's trophy with a total of 71 medals, including 32 gold, 18 silver and 21 bronze medals. The Indian Army emerged as the overall winner of the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, held in Ladakh.

Khelo India Games were first organised in 2018 as part of the Modi government's initiative to revitalise sports culture at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, Thakur inaugurated Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 on Tuesday at the Luhnu Cricket Stadium at Bilaspur, in his native Lok Sabha constituency--Hamirpur. Speaking at the event, Thakur said, "We have to take up sports to not only keep ourselves physically and mentally healthy but put more energy into nation-building."

Indian cricket head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma were also present on the occasion.

(With ANI inputs)