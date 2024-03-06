Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Khelo India medal winners now eligible for government jobs as Centre revises eligibility criteria for sportspersons
<< Back to Elections 2024

Khelo India medal winners now eligible for government jobs as Centre revises eligibility criteria for sportspersons

Updated on: 06 March,2024 03:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the Khelo India Games- Youth, University, Para and Winter Games - to be eligible for government jobs, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced

Khelo India medal winners now eligible for government jobs as Centre revises eligibility criteria for sportspersons

Anurag Thakur. File Pic

Listen to this article
Khelo India medal winners now eligible for government jobs as Centre revises eligibility criteria for sportspersons
x
00:00

Now, Khelo India Games medal winners can also avail government jobs. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the Centre has revised eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs and medal winners from the Khelo India Games - Youth, University, Para and Winter Games will be eligible for these jobs.


Thakur said in a post on X that the step is in keeping with PM Modi's vision of a "robust sports ecosystem" and a significant stride in supporting athletes to make India a sporting superpower.


"Big announcement for Sportspersons! In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India Athletes will now be eligible for government jobs. I'm pleased to announce progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs," Thakur posted on X.


"This groundbreaking step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the Khelo India Games- Youth, University, Para and Winter Games - to be eligible for government jobs. Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports. These revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting our athletes in making Bharat a sporting superpower," the minister said.

The recent Khelo India University Games concluded on February 29, with Chandigarh University securing the winner's trophy with a total of 71 medals, including 32 gold, 18 silver and 21 bronze medals. The Indian Army emerged as the overall winner of the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, held in Ladakh.

Khelo India Games were first organised in 2018 as part of the Modi government's initiative to revitalise sports culture at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, Thakur inaugurated Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 on Tuesday at the Luhnu Cricket Stadium at Bilaspur, in his native Lok Sabha constituency--Hamirpur. Speaking at the event, Thakur said, "We have to take up sports to not only keep ourselves physically and mentally healthy but put more energy into nation-building." 

Indian cricket head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma were also present on the occasion.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anurag thakur Khelo India Youth Games India news PM Modi sports news sports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK