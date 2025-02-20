Breaking News
KIIT death: Nepal FM urges impartial probe

KIIT death: Nepal FM urges impartial probe

Updated on: 21 February,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  Bhubaneshwar
Agencies |

Agitators protest over the death of Nepali student at KIIT University, in Bhubaneswar. Pic/PTI

Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Wednesday requested Odisha Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj to make arrangements for impartial investigation into the death of a Nepali student and take legal action against the culprit. During a telephone call, she also asked the minister to ensure that classes resume for other Nepali students in a safe environment, according to a statement from the secretariat of the foreign minister.


During the conversation, Suraj informed that the Odisha government has taken the matter seriously and a high-level probe committee has been formed to provide justice to Lamsal and punish the culprit. He also assured that arrangements have been made for the safety of Nepali students in the hostel and for resumption of studies. There are around 1,000 Nepali students studying in KIIT, Odisha. Meanwhile, 95 Nepali students allegedly expelled have returned home through the Birgunj border in Parsa district.


KIIT announces scholarship


The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal, the 20-year-old Nepali student of the private engineering institute who allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room on February 16, leading to unrest on the campus.

nepal national news bhubaneswar

