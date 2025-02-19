KIIT row: Odisha CM assures Nepali students of justice

Majhi also spoke over the phone with officials from Nepal, assuring them that justice will be served in the case.

KIIT students protest over death of Nepali student. Pic/PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday urged Nepali students of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) to return to the campus, assuring them that peace and normalcy will be restored soon.

Around 1,000 Nepali students of KIIT were issued suspension notices and asked to leave the campus on Monday following protests a day after the body of a Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room.

However, following the intervention of the Centre and the state government, the KIIT authorities tendered an apology and requested the Nepalese students to return to the campus. Majhi also spoke over the phone with officials from Nepal, assuring them that justice will be served in the case.

