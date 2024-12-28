Breaking News
King of Bhutan, Mauritius foreign minister pay last respects to former PM Manmohan Singh

Updated on: 28 December,2024 01:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers also paid their last respects to Singh at Nigambodh Ghat

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during the state funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Pic/PTI)

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Saturday, PTI reported.


Wangchuck laid a wreath on Singh's mortal remains during his funeral at Nigambodh Ghat.


Manmohan Singh, who served as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and is widely known as the architect of India's economic reforms, died on Thursday night. He was 92.


India's relations with various key countries, including Bhutan and Mauritius, saw significant upswing during Singh's prime ministership, PTI reported.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers also paid their last respects to Singh at Nigambodh Ghat. 

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi's Kashmere Gate. The last rites with full state honours will be performed in the presence of government dignitaries and officials including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ANI reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Nigambodh Ghat to attend the last rites of the former Prime Minister. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also reached the location.

As per ANI, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were present at the VIP Ghat where the rituals for the cremation ceremony will be performed.

Acharya Yogesh Kumar Sharma said that rituals for the cremation ceremony will be performed using sandalwood sticks and the last rites will be performed as per the Sikh rituals.

"The rituals will be performed using sandalwood sticks... The last rites will be performed as per Sikh rituals at the VIP Ghat. Those who are coming for the last rites will reach here including the President, Vice President and Prime Minister. Homage will be offered to him once everyone arrives," Sharma told ANI.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

