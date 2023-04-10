Kiren Rijiju claims consultations on to change fake news rules

The IT ministry notified the Information Technology Amendment Rules, 2023 on Thursday

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. PIC/PTI

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said amendments to the rules for determining fake news, false news and misrepresentation have been put through a consultation process, but need a lot of deliberations before being enforced.

“We are looking towards making certain amendments in the entire election process. I cannot give any commitment because it is a consultation process, which is going on. So the definition of fake news, false news and misrepresentation...these are all important things which require a lot of deliberations. We are doing it,” Rijiju told reporters.

The IT ministry notified the Information Technology Amendment Rules, 2023 on Thursday. The 2023 amendments confer the power on the ministry to notify a fact-check unit that will identify fake, false or misleading online content with respect to any business of the Union government. Last week, the Editors Guild of India demanded consultation with the press and media before finalising the rules, saying these were akin to “censorship”.

