Kirodi Meena quits Rajasthan govt

Kirodi Meena quits Rajasthan govt

Updated on: 05 July,2024 08:44 AM IST  |  Jaipur
Agencies |

Top

During the recently held elections, Meena, 72,  had said he would quit the Bhajan Lal Sharma government if the BJP loses any of the seven parliamentary seats under his responsibility.

Kirodi Meena quits Rajasthan govt

Kirodi Lal Meena. Pic/X

Kirodi Meena quits Rajasthan govt
Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned as a minister in the Rajasthan government following BJP’s underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.


During the recently held elections, Meena, 72,  had said he would quit the Bhajan Lal Sharma government if the BJP loses any of the seven parliamentary seats under his responsibility.


The Rajasthan agriculture, rural development, disaster management and relief minister had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned him the seven seats in eastern Rajasthan on which he worked hard during the polls.


But in the Lok Sabha poll results announced on June 4, the BJP lost some of these seats, including his native Dausa. Overall the BJP won 14 of the state’s 25 seats, its tally coming down from 24 in the 2019 polls.

