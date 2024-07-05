During the recently held elections, Meena, 72, had said he would quit the Bhajan Lal Sharma government if the BJP loses any of the seven parliamentary seats under his responsibility.

Kirodi Lal Meena. Pic/X

Listen to this article Kirodi Meena quits Rajasthan govt x 00:00

Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned as a minister in the Rajasthan government following BJP’s underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

During the recently held elections, Meena, 72, had said he would quit the Bhajan Lal Sharma government if the BJP loses any of the seven parliamentary seats under his responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rajasthan agriculture, rural development, disaster management and relief minister had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned him the seven seats in eastern Rajasthan on which he worked hard during the polls.

But in the Lok Sabha poll results announced on June 4, the BJP lost some of these seats, including his native Dausa. Overall the BJP won 14 of the state’s 25 seats, its tally coming down from 24 in the 2019 polls.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever