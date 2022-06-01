KK's songs reflected a wide range of emotions: PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Rahul Gandhi condole demise of singer

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 June,2022 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead

Singer KK. Pic/Instagram


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 expressed grief over the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.

PM Modi said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups.




"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.


Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders from the political fraternity also expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK.

The office of the Vice President tweeted, "Anguished by the sudden demise of renowned singer, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for his soulful voice and melodious singing Shri KK's demise is a huge loss to the world of music. Om Shanti!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. "KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti," he tweeted.

Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur mentioned that the news of KK's sudden death is shocking. "Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) has made a different place in the hearts of people with his excellent singing. The news of his sudden death is shocking. I am very sad... KK was a talented and influential singer. His passing away is a great loss to the music world which is impossible to compensate," he wrote in a tweet. (translated from Hindi)

Thakur further said, "May God give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss and place the departed soul at his feet."

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Saddened to know the news about the untimely demise of notable singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK'. His demise is a huge loss to the Indian music industry. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal wrote, "Some voices never die. #RIPKK"

Rahul Gandhi said he was saddened by the untimely demise of KK. Gandhi tweeted, “Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans across the world.”

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray also expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK. "Unforgettable singer. Unforgettable music. Shall live on with his music forever. Rest in peace KK," he tweeted.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "Shocked to hear that KK is no more. Amongst my favourite singers, with some of the most memorable songs. A legend gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans globally."

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on May 31 evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

KK was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among other songs. 

