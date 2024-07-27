In total, 5,849 of 1,379 families have been relocated to safer places and around 3,080 domestic animals have also been taken to safe places by the administration

NDRF personnel check the increase in water level of the Krishna river after the Panchaganga river started flowing above the danger mark due to heavy rainfall in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, in Sangli. Pic/PTI

The Kolhapur District Administration has displaced 5,849 persons from 1,379 homes owing to flooding, as the Panchaganga River continues to rise above the danger level. According to a daily report from the Kolhapur District Administration's Disaster Management, the Panchaganga River has a danger level of 43 feet, however, it was flowing above 46 feet at 11 pm on July 26, reported ANI.

According to the report, Karveer Tahsil is the most affected, with 5,116 people displaced from villages such as Chikhli, Ambewadi Bhamate, and Haldi.

Overall, 5,849 individuals from 1,379 families have been relocated to safer areas amid the Kolhapur floods. Additionally, approximately 3,080 domestic animals have been evacuated. Due to the flood, 54 roads, including 10 state highways, have been blocked by traffic, the ANI report added.

According to the report, more than 200 dwellings suffered partial damage, but no casualties were reported.

Kolhapur experienced 68 millimetres of rain on July 26. The district's four largest dams—Radhanagari, Dudhganga, Warna, and Tulasi—have started releasing water to alleviate the problem. On July 26, the Radhanagari dam released 1,00,68 cusecs of water, the Warna dam released 1,01,17 cusecs, and the Dudhganga dam released 1000 cusecs, the report stated.

District Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif convened a review conference with senior officials on the Kolhapur floods and directed them to provide all necessary assistance and support to the people. He advised locals not to panic, reminding them that all required plans were in place, and stressed the significance of working with officials during the relocation process.

"People must cooperate with officials in relocating themselves on time," he said on Kolhapur floods.

Mushrif further stated that one team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is already in the district, with another on its way, along with the Kolhapur District Relief Force (KDRF).

With ANI inputs