On Wednesday, the women's branch of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's monument, seeking justice for a trainee woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a Kolkata hospital. Protesters, brandishing placards and shouting slogans, demanded harsh punishment for those involved in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, reported PTI.

One of the protestors, while speaking to PTI, said, "Whatever happened in Kolkata was extremely saddening. We have gathered here to demand justice for the victim. We want the accused involved in the heinous crime to be hanged."

Remarking that women are unsafe, another protestor told PTI, "This has been the problem for centuries. How will our daughters step out of home if this is the situation?"

The AAP's women's wing also paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi during the demonstration over Kolkata doctor rape-murder.

Sarika Chaudhary, head of the AAP Delhi State Mahila Morcha, attended the event, as did MLAs Preeti Singh Tomar and Dhanwati Chandela, as well as numerous women councillors and party volunteers, reported PTI.

Chaudhary voiced alarm over the growing incidence of such instances across the country, particularly in Kolkata, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. She said, "We are really saddened that such painful incidents are increasing every day, be it Kolkata, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or any other part of the country. Every day, we read news of rape cases, even small girls are being raped."

The AAP leader added, "The Central government should frame strict laws on this. Those who commit such heinous crimes against children should get severe punishment and it should be settled as soon as possible in fast-track courts."

Tomar urged the central government to pass a tough law to safeguard doctors. She stated, "Today, 12 years after the Nirbhaya case, such a horrific incident has come to light again. The only difference is that this time a doctor became the victim, that too inside a hospital."

The AAP legislator said all political parties must put their differences aside, come together and raise their voice against harassment of women, the PTI report stated.