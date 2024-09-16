This invitation comes two days after deliberations were halted due to a disagreement over a live telecast of the meeting

Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest. Pic/PTI

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Bengal govt issues final invitation to protestors for talks at CM residence

The West Bengal government on Monday extended a "fifth and final" invitation to the protesting junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to meet at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat at 5 pm. This comes two days after deliberations were halted due to a disagreement over a live telecast of the meeting, reported PTI.

In an email, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant urged junior physicians to attend the conference, noting that prior talks had been hampered but expressing hope that "good sense will prevail".

"This is the fifth and the final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the honourable CM and the delegates. In line with our discussion the day before (Saturday), we are once again inviting you for the meeting with the CM at her Kalighat residence for discussions with an open mind," he wrote in his mail per the PTI report.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Govt assures minutes of meeting will be recorded, signed

Reportedly, he stressed that live-streaming or videography would not be permitted owing to the pending Supreme Court dispute, but the meeting minutes will be documented and signed by all parties.

"Instead, the minutes of the meeting will be recorded and signed by both parties," he said.

The junior doctors, who have been demonstrating since August 9 over the rape and murder of a colleague, said they will consider the invitation before making a decision, the news agency said.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Junior doctors on cease work

The junior doctors have been on a cease-work in protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in the facility on August 9.

Reportedly, previous attempts to hold talks broke apart after they were reportedly asked to leave after waiting for hours at Banerjee's home previously. On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to the site where they were protesting and assured them that their demands would be addressed.

Another protesting doctor, previously told PTI, that they consented to attend the meeting without live-streaming or video recording as Banerjee wanted, but when they informed Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya of their decision, they were instructed to leave since it was too late.